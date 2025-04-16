SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 551,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,175,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $745.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

