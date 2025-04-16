SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,531,000 after buying an additional 93,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,448,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 851,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,703,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $67,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $200,652.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This trade represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

