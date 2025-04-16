Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 303,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $53,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.56.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.