Stephens Initiates Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CCNE. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCNE

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.53. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.