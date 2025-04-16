Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 44.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Schneider National by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after buying an additional 743,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

