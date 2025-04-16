Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,655 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average daily volume of 5,332 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,851. The trade was a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,537,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,505 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.24. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

