Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 222.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,885,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period.

Shares of SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

