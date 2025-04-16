Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $55,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after acquiring an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sunrun by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 672,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,022,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 16,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $114,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,820.46. This represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.6 %

RUN opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

