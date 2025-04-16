Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after buying an additional 2,028,691 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,339,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.