Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

BKR stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.