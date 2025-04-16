Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Symrise Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $26.97 on Monday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.
Symrise Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.