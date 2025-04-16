Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

