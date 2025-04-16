TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLXR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLXR opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

About TCW Flexible Income ETF

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

