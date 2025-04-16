Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Tennant worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 77.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tennant by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tennant by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other Tennant news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,262.18. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Tennant Stock Down 0.4 %

TNC stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Tennant has a one year low of $67.80 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

