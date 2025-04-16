Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $34.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. Terex has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Terex by 83.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

