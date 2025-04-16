The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC raised its stake in AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,083,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $33,964,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in AES by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,416,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after buying an additional 571,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AES by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 739,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 520,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of AES opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

