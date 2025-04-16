The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $500.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, March 17th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $245.47 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

