The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $178.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $159.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

