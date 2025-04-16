The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Acquires £99,900 in Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Lee bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($132,212.81).
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
LON:PEBB opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £60.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.86).
The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Pebble Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on The Pebble Group
About The Pebble Group
The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).
Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.
Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Pebble Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.