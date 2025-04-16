The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Acquires £99,900 in Stock

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Lee bought 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($132,212.81).

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £60.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.14. The Pebble Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 65 ($0.86).

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts expect that The Pebble Group plc will post 5.0724638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The Pebble Group’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

Featured Articles

