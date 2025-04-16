The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.87 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.04). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), with a volume of 4,532,816 shares trading hands.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.74. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.22.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.42%.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.
TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.
