The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.87 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.04). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), with a volume of 4,532,816 shares trading hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.74. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.42%.

Insider Activity

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In related news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl acquired 13,650 shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,964.50 ($13,187.53). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

