The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 906,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $40,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at $796,378,734.24. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

