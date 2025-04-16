tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
tinyBuild Price Performance
LON TBLD opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.22. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of £26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.43.
tinyBuild Company Profile
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than tinyBuild
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.