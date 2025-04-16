tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

LON TBLD opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.22. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of £26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.43.

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

