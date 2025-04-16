tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

About tinyBuild

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.22. The company has a market cap of £26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.43.

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

