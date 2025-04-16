tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday.
Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
