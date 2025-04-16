Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as low as C$1.80. Titanium shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 118,009 shares.
Titanium Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$215.61 million and a PE ratio of -61.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.
About Titanium
Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
