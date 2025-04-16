TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after buying an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,679,695.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at $148,425,005.40. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 156,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

