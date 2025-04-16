Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform” Rating

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$42.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.19.

TSE:TXG opened at C$43.91 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$18.79 and a 12 month high of C$46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

