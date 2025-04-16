Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

