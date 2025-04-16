Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $578.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.45. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

