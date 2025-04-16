UBS Group Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $4.50

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $3.67 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,889.25. The trade was a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

