UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.30 on Monday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.22, for a total value of $2,554,239.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,743.34. This represents a 12.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMB Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 7,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

