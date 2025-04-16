Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 2,374,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,853,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

U has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on U

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $806,048.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,426.66. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $3,498,340.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,076,244.21. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 781,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,923,962 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after purchasing an additional 625,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Unity Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.