Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Universal were worth $54,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

