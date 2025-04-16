Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WGMI)

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 279% compared to the typical volume of 1,300 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGMI opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.