Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 53,269 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,863,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 6,110,857 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,039,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after buying an additional 719,735 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,862,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 target price on CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

