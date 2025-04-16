Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $238.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

