Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

