Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,985,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
