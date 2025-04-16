Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,985,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

