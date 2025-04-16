Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 106,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF's previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

