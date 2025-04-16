Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $327.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

