Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Up 176.9% in March

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vast Renewables Price Performance
VSTEW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
