Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,813 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 312.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Verint Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $311,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

VRNT stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

