Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 351.2% in March

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGSR stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $405.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.