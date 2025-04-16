Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

VERV opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $441.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 125.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 454.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

