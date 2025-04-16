Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of VERV opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 454.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

