VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSDA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

