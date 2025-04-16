VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VSDA opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $55.25.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.1969 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
