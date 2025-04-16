Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.43. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 157,102 shares.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

