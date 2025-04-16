Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as low as $4.43. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 157,102 shares.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.