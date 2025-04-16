Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of VC opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Research analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 147,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

