Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Receives $4.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 6,427.25% and a negative net margin of 21.13%.
About Wag! Group
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.
