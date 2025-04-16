Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waters by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $323.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.25.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

