Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,887,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,044,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,773,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after buying an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

